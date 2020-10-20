-$0.09 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

CTSO opened at $8.59 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

