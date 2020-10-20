$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Advanced Disposal Services posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE ADSW opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.26. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

