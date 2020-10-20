$0.29 EPS Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.38. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in CyberArk Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78, a PEG ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.19. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.