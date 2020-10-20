-$0.42 EPS Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.41). Spire posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Spire by 14.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.