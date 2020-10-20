$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.51. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million.

RBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.