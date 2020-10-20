$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

IIPR stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $64,351,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after buying an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

