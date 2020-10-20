10,100 Shares in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $7,102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $304,000.

AGQ stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 16,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

