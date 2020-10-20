120,000 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. CarParts.com accounts for 1.3% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.25% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CarParts.com stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 17,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,767. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $592.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,696 shares in the company, valued at $531,725.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

