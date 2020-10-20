20,000 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 155,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

