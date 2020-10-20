3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in 3M by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

