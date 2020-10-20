4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get 4Licensing alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of 4Licensing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 4Licensing from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 4Licensing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.82.

FOUR opened at $57.76 on Friday. 4Licensing has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4Licensing (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4Licensing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Licensing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.