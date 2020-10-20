5,212 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,846,905. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

