6,898 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after purchasing an additional 324,231 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.86. 37,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,229. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

