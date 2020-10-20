736 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $311,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.80. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,214. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $331.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

