88,925 Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.27% of Gladstone Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $296.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

