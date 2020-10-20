8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. Mizuho began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,097. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

