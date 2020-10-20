Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,159. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

