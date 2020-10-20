AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

