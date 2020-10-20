AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

