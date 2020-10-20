Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reiterated an average rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

ARAY stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $296.39 million, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Accuray by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Accuray by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Accuray by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

