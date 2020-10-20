Acme United (ACU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

