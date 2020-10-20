Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $1.18. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1,981,403 shares trading hands.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.