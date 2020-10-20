Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.28.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.