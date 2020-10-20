ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s (AHEXY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

