Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AMIGY stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

AMIGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.