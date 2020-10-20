Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AMIGY stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

AMIGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

