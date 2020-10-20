Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.20. 18,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.54 and its 200-day moving average is $423.53. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

