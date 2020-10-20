Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $498.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

