Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.76.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $94.28.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,245 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
