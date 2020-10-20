Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,245 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

