Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $15.82 on Friday. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $486.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aegion by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Aegion by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Aegion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.