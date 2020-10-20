AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, FinViz reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE AGCO opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 181.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

