AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $14.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.17. 27,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,929,000 after purchasing an additional 880,150 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,627,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.