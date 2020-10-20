Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GAPFF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Aimia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Aimia alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aimia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aimia from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.