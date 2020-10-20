Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $24.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACDVF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $380.18 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.