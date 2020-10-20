Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.30 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, CPDAX and IDEX. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $309,788.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00242649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00086912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01327799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

