Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.63 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

