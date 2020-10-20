Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth $144,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 85.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.45. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.96.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

