Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,769. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

