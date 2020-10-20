Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nordson by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.14. 756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $209.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

