Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

ET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 94,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,564,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

