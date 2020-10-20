Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

