Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 260 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,424. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

