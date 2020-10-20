Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 13,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,718. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

