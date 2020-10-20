Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,114. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

