Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,908. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $578.85 million, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOD. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

