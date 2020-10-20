Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

KMB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.98. 24,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,357. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

