Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. 18,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

