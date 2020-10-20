Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 462.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $116.82. 1,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.