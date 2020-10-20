Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,200,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

