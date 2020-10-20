Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. National Grid accounts for approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in National Grid by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 93,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,189. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of analysts have commented on NGG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

