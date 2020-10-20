Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 186.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $24.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,043.48. 1,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $983.89 and a 200 day moving average of $851.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,044.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

